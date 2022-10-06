Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 68,274 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Union Pacific worth $387,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.17. 20,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,714. The company has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $194.73 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.53 and a 200 day moving average of $226.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

