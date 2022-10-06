Unbound (UNB) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Unbound has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Unbound has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $119,439.00 worth of Unbound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unbound token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Unbound’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2020. Unbound’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,144,427,233 tokens. Unbound’s official website is app.unbound.finance. Unbound’s official Twitter account is @unboundfinance. The official message board for Unbound is medium.com/@unboundfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unbound (UNB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unbound has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,144,427,232.9440236 in circulation. The last known price of Unbound is 0.00132973 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $75,105.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.unbound.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unbound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unbound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unbound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

