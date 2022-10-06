Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,229 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 143,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $395.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

