ULAND Price Hits $0.0029 (ULAND)

ULAND (ULAND) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, ULAND has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. ULAND has a market cap of $2.03 million and $73,287.00 worth of ULAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ULAND token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ULAND alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

About ULAND

ULAND launched on November 12th, 2021. ULAND’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,999,999 tokens. ULAND’s official Twitter account is @uland_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. ULAND’s official website is uland.io.

ULAND Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ULAND (ULAND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ULAND has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ULAND is 0.00293918 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $42.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uland.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ULAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ULAND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ULAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ULAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ULAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.