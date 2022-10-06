UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

UDR has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. UDR has a payout ratio of 281.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. UDR has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.