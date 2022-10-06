UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.
UDR has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. UDR has a payout ratio of 281.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.
UDR Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. UDR has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $61.06.
A number of analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
