UBS Group Trims Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Target Price to €18.30

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €20.30 ($20.71) to €18.30 ($18.67) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rexel from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Rexel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. 4,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. Rexel has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

