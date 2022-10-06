UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down to $15.35

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $14.96. UBS Group shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 54,965 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

UBS Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 154.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

