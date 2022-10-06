UBS Group Cuts Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Price Target to €22.00

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVVBY traded down 0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 48.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,858 shares.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

About Bureau Veritas

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.