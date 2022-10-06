Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.76. 740,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,628,708. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

