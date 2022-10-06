Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 186,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,826,049 shares.The stock last traded at $3.38 and had previously closed at $3.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of Two Harbors Investment are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.94%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

