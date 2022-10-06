Turmalina Metals (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) were up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 7,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 39,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

