Turmalina Metals (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) were up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 7,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 39,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Turmalina Metals Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.
About Turmalina Metals
Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turmalina Metals (TBXXF)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.