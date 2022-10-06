TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.31

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.31 and traded as low as $7.21. TSR shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 2,568 shares traded.
TSR Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at TSR
In related news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares in the company, valued at $30,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TSR
About TSR
TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TSR (TSRI)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.