TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.31

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.31 and traded as low as $7.21. TSR shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 2,568 shares traded.

TSR Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at TSR

In related news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares in the company, valued at $30,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TSR

About TSR

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TSR by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TSR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TSR by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

