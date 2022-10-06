TRVL Price Tops $0.0534 on Major Exchanges (TRVL)

TRVL (TRVL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. TRVL has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $143,238.00 worth of TRVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRVL has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One TRVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRVL alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,143.71 or 0.99980039 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002928 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00051118 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00064035 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021932 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004888 BTC.

About TRVL

TRVL (TRVL) is a token. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. TRVL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,747,939 tokens. TRVL’s official Twitter account is @trvl and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRVL is https://reddit.com/r/dtravel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRVL’s official website is trvl.com. The official message board for TRVL is mirror.xyz/trvl.eth.

TRVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRVL (TRVL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. TRVL has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TRVL is 0.05352782 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $249,517.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trvl.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.