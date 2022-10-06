Trusted Node Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,839.00 (TNODE)

Trusted Node (TNODE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Trusted Node token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Trusted Node has a total market cap of $198,817.02 and approximately $10,839.00 worth of Trusted Node was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trusted Node has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trusted Node alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

About Trusted Node

Trusted Node’s total supply is 1,055,079,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,100,000 tokens. Trusted Node’s official Twitter account is @trustednode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trusted Node’s official website is trustednode.io. The official message board for Trusted Node is trustednode.medium.com.

Trusted Node Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trusted Node (TNODE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trusted Node has a current supply of 1,055,079,636.2468 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trusted Node is 0.00395965 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,640.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trustednode.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trusted Node directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trusted Node should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trusted Node using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trusted Node Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trusted Node and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.