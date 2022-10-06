Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,265 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,049. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $59.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

