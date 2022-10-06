Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 447 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.87. 15,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,834. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

