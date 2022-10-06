Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,390,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

MGK traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.59. 52,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.16 and a 200 day moving average of $200.70. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.13 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

