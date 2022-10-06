Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,337,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,380,000 after buying an additional 684,552 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 270,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 168,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,129. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

