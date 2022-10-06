Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $776,000 Stock Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. Visa Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $137,389,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $167,049,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

MQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

MQ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 179,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,638. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.24.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

