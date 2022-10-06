Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $7.20 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PWV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.33. 1,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,662. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

