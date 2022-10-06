Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $694,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after buying an additional 9,196,924 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after buying an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after buying an additional 3,091,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

