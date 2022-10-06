Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 1,075.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,594 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 1.29% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDHY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,688.1% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 84,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FDHY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,838. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69.

