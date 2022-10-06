Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 747 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $70.26. 419,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,180,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

