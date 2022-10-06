Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 3,016 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.81. The company had a trading volume of 42,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,849. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.57 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.66 and a 200-day moving average of $213.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

