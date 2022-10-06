Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.83. 205,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,787. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $92.80 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

