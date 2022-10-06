Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.37.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.86. 4,977,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,592,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 26.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 58,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

