TrueFeedBack Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $52,383.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $52,383.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,219.42 or 1.00084178 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002970 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00063285 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021678 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,430,200 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is truefeedbackio.medium.com. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @truefeedback_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedback.io.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFeedBack has a current supply of 4,663,481,447 with 3,661,430,200.1617894 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFeedBack is 0.0003871 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $48,278.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.truefeedback.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

