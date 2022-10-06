Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $18.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRIP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -101.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 34.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

