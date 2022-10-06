Tri Star Advisors Inc. Takes $3.22 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.90. 10,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,115. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.84.

