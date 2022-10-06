Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,303. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $179.28 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

