Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 56,538 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,538 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,727,000 after buying an additional 589,018 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 550,028 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,283,000.

IYE traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 45,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,405. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

