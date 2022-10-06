Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 1,493 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $3.21 on Thursday, reaching $343.40. The stock had a trading volume of 95,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,873. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.12 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.98 and a 200-day moving average of $373.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

