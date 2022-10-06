Trevian Wealth Management LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 202.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,129 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.5% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $700,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

