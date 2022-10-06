Trevian Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.3% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 994,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 84,166 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 245.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

