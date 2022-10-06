Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Gap Up to $22.87

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.87, but opened at $23.40. Treace Medical Concepts shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 579 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $224,632.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,256,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,219,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 8,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $136,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,270,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,558,971.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $224,632.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,256,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,219,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,740,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 493,351 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 723,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 328,544 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 193,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.