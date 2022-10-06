Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares Select Dividend ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,691 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 278% compared to the average daily volume of 711 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.