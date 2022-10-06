Tr3zor (TR3) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Tr3zor (TR3) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Tr3zor token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tr3zor has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Tr3zor has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $45,330.00 worth of Tr3zor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tr3zor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Tr3zor Profile

Tr3zor was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Tr3zor’s total supply is 615,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,854,980 tokens. Tr3zor’s official Twitter account is @tr3zor_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tr3zor is tr3zor.app.

Buying and Selling Tr3zor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tr3zor (TR3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tr3zor has a current supply of 615,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tr3zor is 0.00224891 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $590.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tr3zor.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tr3zor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tr3zor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tr3zor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tr3zor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tr3zor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.