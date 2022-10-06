Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 9,645 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXL. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 106.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $38,000. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $11,820,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $74.21.

