Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 4,960 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 16.2% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.07 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 33.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

