Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $504.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $514.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $488.60 and a 200-day moving average of $464.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

