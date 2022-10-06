Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in CDW by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in CDW by 45.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in CDW by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW stock opened at $166.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.80 and its 200-day moving average is $170.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

