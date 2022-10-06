Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $85,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,550 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,232 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,151,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,477,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,413,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,150,000 after purchasing an additional 438,280 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $33.81 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.37.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

