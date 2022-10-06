Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3,144.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $321.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.87 and its 200-day moving average is $320.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.