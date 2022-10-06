Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.07 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in NIKE by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 92,211 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.0% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

NIKE Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $142.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

