Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.40% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 302.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BIB stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $98.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.