Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys New Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 87,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei in the second quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEI opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96. Nuvei Co. has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.79 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $121.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

