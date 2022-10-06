Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 5,890.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2,328.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,575 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 36.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $135.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.15. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $136.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

