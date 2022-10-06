TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 239,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

TORM Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of -212.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from TORM’s previous — dividend of $0.10. TORM’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at about $162,000.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

