TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.23 and last traded at $99.96. 274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

TMX Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.64.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

