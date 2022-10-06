TLabs (TBS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,873.00

TLabs (TBS) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One TLabs token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TLabs has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $13,873.00 worth of TLabs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TLabs has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

About TLabs

TLabs launched on June 9th, 2022. TLabs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. TLabs’ official message board is tlabs.medium.com. TLabs’ official Twitter account is @thetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TLabs is tlabs.jp/#/home.

Buying and Selling TLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TLabs (TBS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TLabs has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TLabs is 0.00017208 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tlabs.jp/#/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TLabs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TLabs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TLabs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

